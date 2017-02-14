Oris Briggs

Abbeville man found dead shortly after allegedly killing girlfriend

Tue, 02/14/2017 - 4:52pm chrisrosa

After allegedly killing his girlfriend in Lafayette, an Abbeville man traveled to Kaplan where police said he turned a gun on himself.
Police reportedly found Oris Briggs, 29, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Kaplan Monday night. No further information has been released regarding the incident.
According to Lafayette Police, a domestic altercation occurred around 10 p.m. on Monday between Briggs and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Katrina Broussard of Lake Charles. The incident ended with Broussard being shot and killed at an apartment complex near Guilbeau Road in Lafayette.
Police said Briggs fled the scene and traveled to Kaplan. Authorities found Briggs dead around 11 p.m. on Monday.

