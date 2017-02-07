Abbeville police investigating work accident on Coulee Kinney Street
Tue, 02/07/2017 - 6:48pm chrisrosa
ABBEVILLE - According to KATC, the Abbeville police are investigating a possible work-related death on Coulee Kinney Street.
Officials were called to the scene Monday night after a passer-by found the victim's body lying on side the road, KATC reported.
Investigators say the victim was loading heavy equipment onto a truck trailer when an object fell on top of him. According to a witness at the scene, that object was a lamp.
The victim's name has not yet been released.