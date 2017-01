Ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary Vermilion Unit 29 sent over $100 of craft items to the Y.M.C.A. Camp Flaming Arrow for children of our deployed military. Members include (l-r) Marian Davidson, Diana Callahan, Betty Frederick, Gloria Callahan, Susan Vincent, Beverly Gaspard, Cathy Jett, Sue Guidry and Michelle Akers. Also making donation, but not pictured is Marilyn Hargrave.