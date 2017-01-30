Beignet Boogie has turned into largest 5-K race in Vermilion Parish

The Beignet Boogie 5-K-Mile Run has become the biggest running event in Vermilion Parish and it continues to grow each year.

On Sunday, before the race, there were 466 runners/walkers who signed up to compete in the 5-K/ one mile run at Mt. Carmel Elementary and Vermilion Catholic High School.

The money raised from the race is a fund raiser for the schools.

When the race was over, the runners/walkers were treated to beignets. Just under 2,000 beignets were cooked Sunday morning for the participants.

The top three overall winners were between the age of 16 and 18 year old.

Colt Hardee, an 18-year-old senior at Kaplan High School, won the event with a time of 18:43.2. He edged a familiar face, Ethan Suire, a junior cross country runner from Erath High School. Suire finished one second behind Hardee (18:44.6). Twelve seconds behind Suire in third place was 16-year-old Cameron Carpenter (18:58.6) of Erath High.

The overall female finisher was Elise Faulk of Kaplan (22.49.0). Finishing second was Marilyn Rumbaugh (22.53) of Sunset and Mackenzi Olinger (24.38) of Rayne was third.

Here are the top three finishers in each age group:

Female

Ages 1-10

1. Taegyn Simon (29.18.17)

2. Julia West (36.02)

3. Sydney Campbell (39:38.2)

Ages 11-14

1. Esther Stein (25.03.02).

2. Emma Petry (25.04.2)

3. Ava Hebert (27.18.5)

Ages 15-19

1. Kylie White, (26:41.6)

2. Lexi Richard, (27.42.0)

3. Addisyn Dartez (28:55.2)

Ages 20-29

1. Hollie Nelms (24.59.7)

2. Katie Meaux (25.09.6)

3. Katie Frith (26.54.1)

Ages 30-39

1. Holly Hagle (25.16.9)

2. Hailey Moon (25.37.1)

3. Victoria Richard (26.04.6)

Ages 40-49

1. Mandy Leblanc (26:19.6)

2. Andrea Noegel (26:21.7)

3. Wendy Broussard (27:49.3)

Ages 50-59

1. Monique Nelms (26:59.3)

2. Johnette Privette (30:46.6)

3. Laurie Laporte (31:35.4)

Ages 60-69

1. Janice Hebert (30:42.6)

2. Susan Stelly (34:12.0)

3. Mary Martin (39:26.9)

Male

Ages 1-10

1. Aidan Romero (21:56.1)

2. Kaser Guidroz (24:15.6)

3. Allen McLain III (26:16.2)

Ages 11-14

1. Joe Allen (19:26.8)

2. Sual Dartez (22:13.4)

3. Joshua Sagrera (22:29.4)

Ages 15-19

1. Colt Dooley (20:25.9)

2. Zachary Thibodeaux (22:07.9)

3. Abram Stein (22:52.6)

Ages 20-29

1. Eric Landry (20:40.2)

2. Kyle Holsted (22:00.6)

3. Cole Pattison (24:13.6)

Ages 30-39

1. Brandon Bahlawan (19::31.7)

2. Brian Verret (20:05.0)

3. Justin Galuszka (22:51.5)

Ages 40-49

1. Juan Romero, (21:53.5)

2. Chad Stein (23:56.9)

3. Chad Daigle (24:15.3)

Ages 50-59

1. Javier Escalante (23:26.5)

2. Willard Bufford Jr. (24:30.4)

3. Kendall Alenn (25:16.7)

Ages 60-69

1. Mike Duhon (24:52.2)

2. Scott Snyder (34:38.3)

3. Edward Mulderick (44:58.4)