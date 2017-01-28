Erath Lady Bobcat beat North Vermilion

ERATH - The Erath Lady Bobcats did what they had to do against the North Vermilion Lady Patriots.

The Lady Patriots entered the game with a 20-4 record, and Erath was 13-7. The Lady Bobcats were seeded No. 17 in the power point rankings and needed a win to move them into the top 16.

Well, mission accomplished.

The Lady Bobcats won 36-28 in Erath.

Monette Bolden led EHS with 19 points.

NV never led; in the first quarter the Lady Patriots were down 7-3 after shooting only 1-of-12 from the field.

The Lady Bobcats led 11-5 with six minutes to play in the first half.

At half time, EHS led 20-15. NV shot a dismal 6-of-27 from the field in the first half.

The Lady Patriots made a small run in the third period and cut Erath’s lead to one point, 22-21, with three minutes to play in the third period.

But Monette nailed a 3-pointer and Lexi Gisclair made a jumper to put EHS back up by six points, 29-23, at the end of the third period.

In the fourth period, Monette scored six points and EHS led 33-25. Erath played keep away in the final three minutes and NV never scored.

Scorers for EHS were Gisclair (6), Alexis Lege (8) and Reanne Walsh (2).

Kylee Lopez and Grace Byler each scored six points for NV. Kylie Naomi had five.

NV............64

Erath........47

The North Vermilion Patriots led by only one, 37-36, heading into the fourth period.

Then Blake Turner went off for NV.

He scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth period and help give his team a 64-47 win.

North Vermilion outscored Erath 27-11 in the final quarter.

Leading scorers for EHS were Elijah Mitchell with 22 points. With seven points each were Mason Rhoads, Bren Faulk and Justin Mouton.

For North Vermilion, Malik Criner had 13 points, Dreylan Adams 9 and Ryan Broussard made eight. Brent Hollier added six for NV.