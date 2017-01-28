Garden Club Social

Enjoying a wonderful time at the Abbeville Garden Club Christmas Social on December 12, 2016 are (standing left to right) Linda Hedio, Ingrid Jones, Brenda Cross, Ruth Delhomme, LGCF District III Director, Denise Files, Odile Segrest, Gwen Lanoux, Liz Gremillion, Susie Ledet, Jeanell Duhon, and Susan DesOrmeaux. Kneeling from left to right are Theresa Broussard, Patsy Hebert, Susan Wilhelm, Karen Hoyt, and Sandy Richard. Not pictured are Ed Wilhelm and Judge Edwards. Abbeville Garden Club is an affiliate of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Deep South Region, and Louisiana Garden Club Federation District III.