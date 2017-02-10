Gulf Coast Bank continues support of UL Lafayette athletics

Gulf Coast Bank served once again as the Title Sponsor for UL Signing Day.

The event was held Wednesday evening February 1 at UL’s indoor athletic facility.

In addition to being sponsor, GCB employees proudly volunteered at the event handing out event t-shirts, beverages, and jambalaya to attendees. The event t-shirts were sponsored by Gulf Coast Bank and Coca-Cola.

Gulf Coast Bank presented a check to the UL Lafayette Foundation to support their recruiting efforts during the 2017 Signing Day celebration.

Gulf Coast Bank Vice President Jason Patout presented the check to UL Lafayette’s head football coach Mark Hudspeth.

GCB is a proud sponsor of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and wishes them a wonderful 2017-18 season. Geaux Cajuns!

