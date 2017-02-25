Kaplan football stadium vandalized

For the second time in two months, the Ed Douglas Memorial Stadium in Kaplan was vandalized.

High school track coaches went to track practice Thursday after school when they noticed the damage.

The Kaplan Police were called to the scene.

A window, on the north side of the concession stand by the stadium, was broken. The vandals went into the concession stand but it was not known at press time if anything was stolen from the concession stand.

Last month, the vandals went into the concession stand and destroyed an expensive popcorn maker.

On Thursday, the coaches also noticed a Stihl Weed Eater and plastic gas tanks taken.

The vandals climbed a 15-foot fence and jumped over barb wire with the weed eater .

They walked into the bathrooms and created damage.

Kaplan Principal Dr. Janet Guerrini was upset with the discovery of the vandalism.

She has a solution to stopping it, but it will be one the public will not like.

Kaplan stadium is open to the public 24-7. Residents walk and run around the track for exercise.

Also, it is not uncommon to see students riding skateboards under the stadium after school.

If the vandalism continues, Dr. Guerrini will lock the gates of the stadium, closing off the track to residents.

Because of the most recent crime, Dr. Guerrini will begin looking into installing video cameras under the stadium and at the concession stand.

As of Friday, no arrests had been made.

If anyone knows anything about the vandalism at the stadium to call the Kaplan police or the school (643-6385).