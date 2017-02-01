A past Chic-a-La Pie’s past queens social was recently held at the home of Nancy Matthews. Attending the event were (not in order ) Rose Broussard, Wanda Latiolais, Ann Langlinais, Alice Girouard, Helen Meaux, Peggy Girard, Mary Hargrave, Patricia Mire, Renella Hargrave, Lisa Stewart, Donna Zaunbrecher, Teresa Bodker, Donella Hargrave, and Nancy Matthews, Shayna Hebert, Karen Price, Linda Vincent, Marion Landry, Linda Primeaux and Nettie Guillory. Photo by Aimee Vincent.

Kaplan's Krewe Chic-a-La Pie past queens’ party

Wed, 02/01/2017 - 9:55am Judy Mire

Vermilion Today

