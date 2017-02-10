LaPointe seeking office of Erath Chief of Police

I, Anna LaPointe, am excited to announce that I am running to keep my position as chief of police for the town of Erath on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

It was a privilege to work as a police officer under the former Chief Gerald Hebert for 9 1/2 years. He is deeply missed by all that knew him.

I cannot even begin to express what an honor it has been to serve these last few months as your Erath Chief of Police. I absolutely love what our town stands for and I enjoy serving my community.

I want to say THANK YOU to each police officer, our councilmen, and the whole community for the out pour of support you have shown me and the Erath Police Department.

I have always been involved in our community events, on and off duty.

I am always available and I invite anyone to stop by the police station or stop me on the streets to visit with me if you have any question or concerns. I do value the input and concerns from all of you. My door is always open.

I want to continue our progress in our police department. I believe our police department needs to continue to be involved and present in our community. My number one priority is the SAFETY of our community which is why the last grant I wrote was for more cameras to be placed in our town. The cameras aid in protecting our businesses and our people. I don’t take anything for granted.

I am humbly asking for you to PLEASE continue to support me. I need your help to continue our progress to keep moving forward. On Saturday, March 25, 2017, I kindly ask for your support by voting for #13, Anna LaPointe for Erath’s Chief of Police. Your vote would be appreciated! THANK YOU and GOD BLESS.