Krewe de Mystical Waters Bal Masque

On February 4, 2017 at 7:00 pm, The Wyndham Garden Inn Hotel in Lafayette, LA was the setting of Delcambre’s Krewe de Mystical Waters’ 18th annual Bal Masque. The night was one filled with fun, festivity and great entertainment as this year’s royalty presented the “Rags to Riches” show.

Chris Esponge served as ceremony emcee. Mr. Esponge recognized many honored guests who were in attendance for the evening. Krewe founders Gerard and Rhonda Vincent were present in the audience. The Krewe’s president, Glenn Crappell and board members Monica Shiner, Angela Romero, Mandy LeBlanc, Clay Broussard and Don and Jenny Dunbar were commended for their hard work and dedication in the continued success of the krewe. Also present in the audience was krewe member and newly elected mayor of Delcambre, Pam Blakely and her husband Michael. On behalf of the board and krewe members, Chris welcomed honored guests attending the bal from neighboring krewes. In attendance from Krewe de la Renaissance Acadienne of Erath were their 11th King and Queen Carl “Coco” Broussard and Kristen Vincent. Mark and Wendy Trahan, King and Queen 14th reigned as Captain and Queen Mother for the night.

Guests entering the ballroom were transported to a world of glitz and glamour in a room filled with chandeliers, candelabras, diamonds and pearls. Members of this year’s royalty dressed in attire ranging from hobo rags to elegant formal gowns and tuxedos, opened the show with the Delcambre rendition of the Broadway number, Money makes the World Go Round. After this year’s elegantly dressed young ambassadors were presented along with the 2016 Young Ambassador King Andrew LeBlanc and Queen Noelle Hebert who crowned the 2017 Young Ambassador Royals: King Oliver Nunez and Queen Reagan LeBlanc.

Throughout the evening there was an air of competition for control of the stage between those court members representing the “rags” potion of the cast verses those portraying the essence of “ riches”. The 2017 King Edrick LeBlanc and his Queen, Kimberly Mason participated in both rags and riches numbers throughout the show. Hobos and construction workers “Whistled While They Worked” then using brooms, sticks, garbage cans and lids performed a “stomp” type number featuring JoEllen Barras, Tammy Trim, and Holli Mire as a tapping trio.

Vocalist Tracey Trim found female companionship in Darcel Robin, Rachel Trahan, Mitzi Duhon and Liz Schexnayder as he sang Another Saturday night but soon lost their amorous attention when he vowed that he was simply a Common Man.

The Diamond Girl of the evening, Queen Kimberly entered the ballroom on an 8 ft. tall high heel slipper then glided down to the dancefloor to perform a burlesque number with a razzle dazzle group of guys and girls in black tie attire. Boas and bling transformed Homer Stelly, Jean Romero, Scotty Trahan and Chris Esponge into soft and sexy divas who demonstrated how they “Loved Being A girl”. Wrapped in fur and dripping diamonds, a group of sassy fancy ladies sashayed on stage to Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend then persuaded King Edrick, the Big Spender to shower them with his wealth.

King Edrick then invited his mother, Earline Leblanc and wife Sheila to “Be His Guest” on the dance floor for a royal dance. After fulfilling his family duties, King Edrick hit the stage with his groovin’ buddies Tony Barras,Drake LeBlanc and Larry Landry to bust a move to pop hits “Like a Sex Machine, Rapper’s Delight and Jam on it”.

The 2016 King and Queen Scotty Trahan and Amanda Thibodeaux were also recognized before the 2017 royalty began their official reign.

The grand finale brought all performers back to the stage to await the formal introduction of King Krewe de Mystical Waters’ 16th Edrick LeBlanc and Queen Krewe de Mystical Waters’ 16th Kimberly LeBlanc Mason.

Kimberly is the daughter of Edrick and Sheila LeBlanc of Delcambre. She is a 1998 graduate of Delcambre High School and later Remington College where she received a degree in the medical field. She has been married to Jarad Mason of Erath for 16 years. They have two beautiful children, Olivia and Andrew. Kimberly enjoys speding time with her family and friends, boat riding and gardening. Kimberly is especially thrilled to have her dad, Edrick, as her king.

King Edrick is a 1977 graduate of Delcambre High School. He and his wife Sheila reside in Delcambre. They have two beautiful daughters, Kimberly and Britlyn and five amazing grandchildren. After 35 years in the oil field, Edrick is retired and enjoying life. He spends most of his time doing projects around the house, hunting and fishing but his greatest moments are spent spoiling his grandchildren. Edrick is especially proud that he shared the stage as king with his daughter Kimberly as his queen.

This year’s royalty and their subjects, in true krewe style, put on a show that included great music and dance numbers that made the “Rags to Riches” Show an unforgettable one.

