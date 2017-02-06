Links des Pink receives donation

La Palmera Spa recently held a “Martini and Mani Night” fundraiser for Links des Pink, a local breast cancer awareness and support group. Presenting the $100 donation is Jessica Meaux of La Palmera Spa to Kathy Cormier of Links des Pink. Links des Pink is a non-profit group with the sole purpose of raising money for mammograms, hope baskets, St. Jude’s, Hospices Camp Braveheart and for prosthesis, gas cards, monthly meetings and more for Miles Perret Cancer Service Center. If you or someone you know needs help please contact LaNell or Richard Melancon at 337-247-7465 or linksdespink@gmaild or view us at linksdespink.org.