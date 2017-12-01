Abbeville Police arrest Robert Crooms Jr. in connection to death of Texas man

Abbeville Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to the death of a Texas man.

On the night of Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Abbeville Police Department arrested Robert Crooms Jr., a suspect in connection to the homicide of Eric Stansbury, of Vidor, Texas, who was found murdered inside his vehicle on Oak Street in Abbeville on Oct. 25, 2016.

Police apprehended Robert Crooms Jr. in an abandoned residence on Fairmont Street in Abbeville.

Crooms is currently incarcerated in on the charges of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Schedule I Drugs, Possession of Schedule II Drugs (2 Counts) Possession of Schedule IV Drugs, Possession of CDS in a School Zone, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Obstruction of Justice. Crooms was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center where he awaits bond, currently set at $196,500.

The Abbeville Police Department, the FBI and other agencies are still investigating the homicide.

More arrests and charges on individuals are anticipated.