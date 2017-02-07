Abbeville Police involved in car chase in city, parish

A hot pursuit by the Abbeville Police Department resulted in an arrest of an Abbeville man wanted for attempted second degree murder.

On Tuesday, a police officer with the Abbeville Police Department clocked a vehicle speeding on West Summers Drive in Abbeville.

The officer proceeded to attempt to stop the vehicle which was described as a 2003 Infinity Sedan, silver in color.

The suspect vehicle fled away leading to a vehicle pursuit.

The vehicle led officers through Abbeville where the suspect’s vehicle struck a Abbeville Fire Truck and sped away.

The suspect vehicle then travelled northward on Hwy 82 to Woodlawn Road near Maurice.

The vehicle continued to speed away westward when it turned south on Hwy 167, back towards Abbeville.

The suspect's vehicle struck a police unit as it was crossing the bridge on West Port Street.

The vehicle traveled through a residential area where the pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle skid into a pasture area East of South John Hardy Drive and ended up in a large drainage ditch.

The suspect then attempted to flee the area on foot and attempted to take an unoccupied police unit when he was apprehended by officers. The suspect, Rendrick Nunez of Abbeville, was wanted by the Abbeville Police Department for a shooting which occurred at Live Oak Manor Apartments.

Nunez was wanted for the charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm, Illegal Carrying of Weapons and Obstruction of Justice.

Police are investigating a late night shooting at the Live Oak Manor apartment complex that left one man in critical condition.

He was wanted for a shooting that happened recent on the 16000 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Nunez allegedly got into a gun shoot out with another person, who was shot and taken to a Lafayette hospital.

