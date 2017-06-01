Francis takes oath

By Howell Dennis, LSN editor

CROWLEY - Mike Francis was sworn in by Judge John Trahan as District 4 Public Service Commissioner on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Acadia Parish Courthouse.

Francis, a Republican, is the founder of Francis Drilling Fluids, one of the oldest drilling fluid company’s on the Gulf Coast. Francis Drilling Fluids currently has locations in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming. The company’s headquarters is located in Crowley.

“I want to thank our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ as well as the woman who gave me this Bible, my lovely wife, Sheila Stevens Francis,” said Francis at his official swearing-in ceremony Tuesday afternoon. “I also want to thank my mentor, former Commissioner Clyde Holloway.”

Francis’ longtime friend, Bill Broadhurst, served as master of ceremonies at the event.

Francis is succeeding Holloway, who did not seek re-election and died in October 2016.

Francis won with 54 percent of the vote in November’s election ahead of Reldon Owens, a Republican, and Mary Werner, a Democrat. His election also marks the first time an Acadia Parish native was elected to serve on the PSC.

Francis has been involved in Louisiana politics for a long time. He served as chairman of the Louisiana Republican Party from 1994 to 2000. He also tried his hand in 2006 in a special election for the office of Louisiana Secretary of State but was ultimately unsuccessful.

“As the former head of the state Republican party my job used to be to wipe every Democrat off the face of the Earth,” joked Francis to the laughter of those in attendance. “But I want everyone to know that I will serve each of you faithfully and I welcome your input.”