Perfect Day Box encourages students to chase their dreams

Classrooms around Vermilion Parish are full of children with big dreams.

The Perfect Day Box Foundation, founded by Vermilion Parish native Annie Kananack-Laven, is working to help those children better visualize those dreams.

“Our mission is to uplift, inspire, and give hope to children in need through the arts and imagination,” Kananack-Laven said.

Now living in Nashville, Tenn., Kananack-Laven returned home last week to bring Perfect Day Boxes to students at Cecil Picard Elementary at Maurice and Meaux Elementary. Kananack-Laven attended Maurice Elementary and is a graduate of North Vermilion High School. In the boxes, each student at the two elementary schools received a CD of inspirational music, a book, “Janet’s Dream”, written by Kananack-Laven’s son, Dashiell, as well as a balloon sticker, on which students can write their dreams. Local artist, Hailey Hutchinson created the artwork in one of our books, “Janet’s Dream.”

“Our programs link imagination to education,” Kananack-Laven said. “We empower children to chase their dreams by using their imagination and by using what they learn in school. We also encourage students to build their imaginations as a powerful tool, not only to chase their dreams but to solve problems. We do this through music, art and books.

“Our materials help give students a purpose for learning.”

Meaux Elementary Principal Susan Stephen is happy to see the students’ imaginations and dreams being nurtured.

“It makes you stop and think about the purpose of schools,” Stephen said. “It’s to prepare students for the future.

“They need to dream big.”

Some of the students began writing their dreams on the balloon moments after opening the Perfect Day Box.

“I am thrilled to see the smiles and experience the joy from the children,” Kananack-Laven said. “We have worked so hard to create something that inspires children to chase their dreams and today it was so exciting to see them respond so enthusiastically to our message.”