Vermilion Parish Police Juror resigns to help fulfill his son’s final request

When Nathan Granger first became a police juror 10 years ago, he wanted to help people. After losing his son, Ross, a month ago, he has a new mission in life.

He wants to fulfill his son’s dream.

On Monday in a regular police jury meeting, Granger told the jurors that he submitted a letter of resignation effective immediately.

Granger gave the reasons as to why he is stepping down.

“There are several reasons,” Granger said. “People are going to speculate that I am doing this because I lost my son a month ago. I am doing this because I knew him, which is why I needed to make this decision.”

Two days before Ross died, he informed his parents he had a wish he wanted his parents to make happen once he was gone.

Ross, always thinking of others, told his parents to create a Ross Granger Memorial Fund.

• In that fund, he wants to award a college scholarship to a student who can use the money for college. Ross explained to his parents that he does not want the scholarship to be a one time thing. He wants it to be enough to fund a student’s entire four years of college.

• Also, Ross wants to use the memorial fund to give to the Jimmy V Foundation and the Miles Perret Center.

• The final thing Ross wants his parents to make happen is to get enough money in his memorial fund to where it can make a difference to a family that has a loved one fighting the same type of brain cancer that Ross had. Only around 200 people a year are diagnosed with the type of cancer that Ross had.

Because of these challenging tasks that lie ahead, Granger knows he needs to devote all of his energy to granting Ross’ wish.

“I need to put my focus into building his memorial fund,” said Granger. “This is going to be a huge thing.”

Granger thanked all of the jurors.

“Thank ya’ll for 10 years,” he said. “I will be around, but I have got work to do.”