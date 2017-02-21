Maurice man pulls $728 worth of items in North Vermilion Band Shopping Spree at Robies

Andre Perez of Maurice knew coming into the Robie’s Supermarket Sweep not to waste precious seconds on food. He had his mind set on getting the good stuff like detergent, cat food, trash bags, paper plates and cleaning supplies for the house.

So when the clock began, Perez went straight for that isle at Robies Food Center in Abbeville. He filled up two baskets with liquid detergent and the bottom of the basket had three 15 pound bags of cat food.

When the 90 seconds were over, Perez was breathing heavy but his mission was accomplished.

His total was $728, which included a $100 meat gift card from Robies.

“It was invigorating,” said Perez after 90 seconds of running through the isles. “The time went by a lot faster than you would think.”

Perez said he has two outdoor cats , which is why he took three large bags worth $18 per bag.

There were 12,000 tickets sold for the 90 second grocery run. Perez said he was hoping to win a $100 gift card to a local restaurant. Instead, he and his wife Josette spent the morning trying to figure out where to put the bottles of detergent and bags of cat food.