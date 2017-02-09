Acadiana Fund to benefit Greater New Orleans tornado victims

LAFAYETTE — Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA) has created the Greater New Orleans Tornado Relief Fund in response to the devastating tornados that struck several parishes in the Greater New Orleans area on Tuesday, February 7th.

Donations to the fund are tax-deductible and 100% of all contributions will be given to Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) who’s working closely with numerous nonprofit organizations providing immediate assistance to families who suffered catastrophic losses.

CFA will assist GNOF to reach its fundraising goal of $50,000 through Sunday evening. New Orleans musician Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews) and his Trombone Shorty Foundation will match dollar for dollar contributions made up to $50,000 for all gifts received through Sunday.

“We are sadden to see the devastation affecting our neighbors in the Greater New Orleans area,” said Raymond Hebert, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Acadiana. “It’s only natural we step up and help those in need in the same manner New Orleans did for us after last year’s flood.”

For anyone unable to make a contribution before Sunday, February 12th, they can still make contributions to the CFA fund through Tuesday, February 28th.

Donations from individuals, corporations and others may be made online at CFAcadiana.org. Checks may also be made payable and mailed to Community Foundation of Acadiana (Memo: Greater New Orleans Tornado Relief Fund), 1035 Camellia Blvd., Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70508.

Community Foundation of Acadiana’s (CFA) core purpose is to connect all generous people to the causes they care about. CFA is south Louisiana’s premier philanthropic organization benefiting our region, with a particular focus on the parishes of Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Mary, St. Martin and Vermilion. CFA has realized cumulative gifts exceeding $166 million and has made cumulative grants of over $82 million. Learn more at www.cfacadiana.org.