Cajuns’ softball program sets new ticket sales record

LAFAYETTE – Season ticket sales for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball program have once again set new records in both total tickets sold and revenue generated.

For the third consecutive season a new record in quantity of tickets was reached as 1,014 were sold prior to the season-opening weekend, eclipsing the previous record of 1,006 reached in 2016. This is the second straight season of 1,000-plus tickets sold.

And, for the second consecutive season those ticket sales have generated more than $100,000 in ticket revenue. 2017 season ticket sales have resulted in a new record in excess of $115,000.

“The best thing about coaching here is representing the greatest fans whose love and support has been overwhelming throughout all these years,” Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball head coach Michael Lotief said. “This program is built on the love and the selfless giving and the contributions of so many good people who allow our student-athletes to chase their dreams.

“When we break a huddle and say ‘Us’,” Lotief added. “It is to remind everyone that our fans, and this community, are the true driving force and inspiration behind what we are able to build and achieve together.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns fan base was recently recognized as the best in the country as Lamson Park was voted No. 1 in college softball by a nation-wide poll conducted on FloSoftball.com.

Since the reconfiguration of Lamson Park – beginning with the 2012 season – Louisiana has ranked Top 20 nationally in attendance each of the past five seasons (2012-16). The Ragin’ Cajuns came in at the No. 7 spot in 2016 with a school-record average of 1,736 fans in attendance, which marked a finish in the Top 10 of the NCAA attendance rankings for the third straight season.

There are still season tickets available for purchase. Season ticket packages, starting at $121, remain on sale and can be purchased in person at the Cajundome Box Office, on RaginCajuns.com using Account Manager or by phone at (337) 265-2357.

For more information on Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball, as well as all of Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics, visit RaginCajuns.com.