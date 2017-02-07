Photo by Judy LeBlanc
Timmie Melancon shows off the national award that Wright Honey earned at the recent American Beekeeping Federation Conference.

Wright Honey (far right) received the Blue Ribbon.

Honey made in Vermilion Parsih wins national award

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 8:40am Shaun Hearen

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Vermilion Today. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2017