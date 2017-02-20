Honeybears, VC advance in girls' playoffs

The No. 3 seed Gueydan Honeybears and the No. 2 Vermilion Lady Eagles advanced to the third round of the playoffs, while the Lady Bobcats of Erath were knocked out.

Gueydan beat Delta Charter, 45-28, and will advance to a Friday game against No. 6 Homer.

VC had an easy time against district foe Highland Baptist, winning, 69-23.

VC and Gueydan will play in its home gyms on Friday.

VC will play Hanson, another district foe, on Friday.

The winner of the third round advances to the Sweet 16 in Hammond.

The Lady Bobcats had a tough time against No. 3 Winnfield, falling 79-45.

Monette Bolden scored 29 in the loss for EHS.

Gueydan gets started in second quarter

Blame it on the nerves, because Gueydan only led 5-3 at the end of the first period.

But then the Honeybears opened the second period going on a 7-0 run and jumped out to a 12-3 lead.

When it was halftime, Gueydan led 21-6 and the nerves were gone.

Ke’Ara Charles, who had only one point in the first period, took over the offense and poured in eight points in the second period to finish the game with 17 points for GHS.

T’Nia Leger ripped some baseline jumpers to finished with 12 GHS points. Ashari Terry scored seven.

VC scores early

The Lady Eagles, who have beaten Highland Baptist by 30 each time they played them, had not trouble winning again.

After the first period, VC led 19-6 and 33-13 at halftime.

Guards Jay Demouchet and Ainsley Mallet combined for 32 points. Demouchet had 19 and Mallet had 13.

Kylie White added 11. Olivia Chiasson and Anne Catherine Gallet scored each six points.