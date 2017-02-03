Hours extended for free tax prep in Vermilion Parish

The ASSIST Agency, Inc. will be open after hours, by appointment only, on February 15 and March15, 2017 in Abbeville for free tax preparation for low to moderate income individuals. For an appointment after 4:30 pm on February 15 or March 15, 2017 call 337-898-9554. Appointments during regular business hours are also available on Mondays and Wednesdays and walk-ins are seen on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Agency provides free tax preparation to low income individuals. The ASSIST’s tax preparers are trained by the IRS and can file federal and state returns electronically. Earned Income Tax Credits for those who qualify can result in a larger return.