Parish Government Day begins this morning for students

Vermilion Parish Government Day is a special project of the Area F American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. The project, co-sponsored by the Vermilion Parish School Board and the Parish Police Jury, has been operating for 54 years. This year Government Day will be held on Jan. 12 and 13 in the Vermilion Parish Courthouse starting at 8 a.m. The program is guided by Area F Commander, Boni Suire; Area F President and secretary Vicki Betts; School Board coordinator Madeline DeHart; Gale Luquette; and Treasurer, Tony Betts . Members of Posts/Units 29, 271, and 279 assist. Erath Post/Unit 279 is the host post this year.