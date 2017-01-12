Two now running for Erath Chief of Police

Qualifying for the March 25 election began Wednesday morning and a race for one office in the parish has materialized as a result. Two people qualified for Chief of Police in Erath. Bart Boullion signed up to run as a Republican. Anna LaPointe, listed as a Democrat, also qualified. The race is to fill the unexpired term of late Chief Gerald Hebert, who passed away last September. The Erath Board of Aldermen assigned LaPointe to serve as chief following Hebert’s death. To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Abbeville%20MeridionalID130/