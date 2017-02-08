August 9, 1943 ~ February 6, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Allen Ray Suire, Sr., 73 years, who died Monday, February 6, 2017 at Maison duMonde Living Center.

He is survived by his three sons, Clifford W. Suire and his wife Jodi, Seth Suire and his wife Lea, and Ryan Suire and his wife Holly; daughter, Cynthia Suire; sister, Jeanette Holland; and six grandchildren, Jacob, Gabriella, Aleksander, Liam, Peyton and Meina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Eve Marie Suire; wife, JoAnn Suire; son, Allen Ray Suire, Jr.; brothers, Clifford Suire, Clayton Suire and Eugene "The Colonel" Suire; and sister, Shirley Suire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 3:00 PM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.