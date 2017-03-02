Anna Marie Campbell Bolden

Abbeville – Homegoing Services and /Funeral Services for Anna Marie Campbell Bolden will be conducted on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Visitation will be from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Lighthouse for Jesus Ministry, 6526 Chaisson Road, Abbeville, Louisiana. Homegoing/Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 o’clock noon at the VN Hall, 1201 North Lafitte Rd., Abbeville, Louisiana. Burial to follow in Pleasant Green Cemetery.

Life Legacy

Anna Marie Campbell Bolden was born on November 14, 1950, in Lafayette, Louisiana, to Rudolph Campbell, Sr. and Vernice Joiner Campbell. Prophetess Anna Bolden and her husband, Apostle Pastor Donnie Bolden Sr. are the Pastors of Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries, Inc. in Abbeville, Louisiana. She was called to the ministry in 1972 and has been a faithful and obedient Mother in Israel as well as a prophet to the nations until the Lord called her home on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

She is preceded in death by her father, Rudolph Campbell, Sr. and her mother Vernice Joiner Campbell; one sister, Shirley Rockette; three brothers, Oris Jones, Rudolph Campbell, Jr., and Youmeller Campbell; two grandsons: Kenneth Broussard III and Breton Pryor.

She leaves to celebrate her legacy, her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, Pastor Donnie Bolden, Sr; three sons: Bobby Bufford of Baton Rouge, LA, Donnie (Cheryl) Bolden, Jr. and Jeremiah (Tonia) Bolden; one daughter Darriet Bolden, all of Abbeville, Louisiana; fourteen grandchildren: Elijah (Brandice), Soleta, Ashia (George) Roman, Eden, Marshall, Trevail, Samorae, Javen, Lorenza, Breanna, Jamal, Trevail, Harlow, Laithan; two great-grandchildren: Kia and Anna; five brothers: Larry (Delores) Campbell, Calvin Campbell, Lee Arthur (Rosie) Campbell; J.L. (Lula) Campbell; Allen Ray (Faye) Campbell; three sisters: Mattie (Samuel) McGinnis, Bernice (Calvin) Broussard, and Trula Campbell; four god-children: Carlise Williams, Joshua Campbell, Phoebe Green, Ardawna Green, and Jitarria Gilliam; and an innumerable host of nieces, nephews, family, friends, and her beloved members of the Lighthouse for Jesus Church family that she birth in the Spirit; as well as those in the United States and around the world who have been touched by her ministry and her life.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org