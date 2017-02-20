DELCAMBRE – Funeral Services will be conducted for Mr. Aramise Joseph “Pepper” Martin, Jr., age 70, at 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Evangeline Funeral Home, Inc. of Delcambre with Deacon Russell Hayes officiating. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 11:00 am until service time with a Rosary being recited at 3:00 pm.

A native of Golden Meadows and resident of Delcambre, Mr. Martin passed away at 4:30 am on Friday February 17, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital.

Aramise, better known as Pepper, was an easy going man who enjoyed betting on horse races, playing cards, and going to the casino. He like to relax and watch old western movies and whatever was playing on the TV. Pepper loved to fish and would often go to the Delcambre docks where he would spend all afternoon with a line in the water. Pepper also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved watching the college games and would often watch football and other sporting events with his grandchildren. A loving husband, father, and grandfather, he will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his sons, Pepper Martin and wife Amy of Youngsville and James “Bose” Sonnier of Delcambre; daughters, Kerry Jagneaux and husband Alvin, II, Jamie Reinecke, and Ashley Martin and husband Quintin Green all of Erath, Candy Medina and husband Wesley of Delcambre, and Stephanie Stubblefield of Shreveport; brothers, Lincoln Martin of Golden Meadow and Donald “Phonse” Martin of Delcambre; sisters, Lucille M. Gillenwater of Illinois, Ruth C. Pitre of Delcambre, and Mildred C. Martin of Cutoff; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Judy Bourque Martin; granddaughter, Brittney Reinecke; parents, Aramise Martin, Sr. and Alicida Cheramie Martin; brothers, Uderick “To-To” Martin, Lindbergh Martin, Stanley Martin, Clearance Martin, and Johnny “Nookie” Cheramie, Sr.; sisters, Bertha M. Williams, Lucia M. St. Pierre and Bernice Marie Martin Arriaga; and great niece, Allison Hope Richardson.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kelby Martin, Caleb Jagneaux, Quincy Green, Gunner Reinecke, Quintin Green, Jr., Patrick Pitre, Bryson Martin, Travis Martin, and Zachary Pitre.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Concepts of Care Home Health and to Pepper’s caregivers.

