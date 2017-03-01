ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Birdie Uze Broussard, 76, was held at 1:00PM on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

A native of Camperdown, LA and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Broussard died at 4:40PM on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She worked in the cafeteria at Dozier Elementary for over 25 years. Mrs. Birdie’s life revolved around her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Clayton P. Broussard, Sr. of Erath; two sons, Clayton Broussard, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Cecilia and Glen Plaisance and his wife Vicki of Indiana; a daughter, Sharon B. Clostio and her husband James “Buddy” of Erath; a brother, Jerry Uze and his wife Hope of Franklin; six grandchildren, Jenee Higginbotham, Coy Clostio, Tori Stout, Tanya Broussard, Sherry Plaisance, and Heather McCorkhill; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Zephrine and Ida Migues Uze.

Serving as pallbearers will be Clayton Broussard, Jr., James “Buddy” Clostio, Coy Clostio, Andrew Higginbotham, Seth Stout, and Gavin Taylor.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were Glen PLaisance, Bradain Higginbotham, Brady Lee, and Lonnie Lee.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St (337)937-0405 handled the arrangements.