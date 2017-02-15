June 20, 1944 ~ February 11, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Danny Baudoin, 72 years, who died Saturday, February 11, 2017 at his home in Leroy, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memory to his son, Jeff Baudoin of Minnesota and his daughter, Dannielle Hall of Delaware; mother, Mabel Broussard Baudoin of Leroy; sister, Audrey Lampis of San Antonio; two nieces, Kim Webb of Abbeville and Kelly Pontiff of Lafayette; nephew, Cody Baudoin of Lake Tahoe, CA; and four grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mayo Baudoin; and brother, Jimmy Baudoin.

