November 19, 1936 ~ February 14, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 20, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Duffy Paul Baudoin, 80 years, who died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at his residence.

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Michael Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Patrick Scott Baudoin, Damon Baudoin, Marc Conque, Vai Baudoin, Daniel Norton, and Benjamin Conque. Honorary pallbearers will include Ayden Baudoin, Louis Pizzolatto, Ken Breaux, Keith Baudoin, Joey Frederick, Adrien Canter and Scott Threlkeld. Gift bearers will be Jamie Norton, Rhea Arthur, Dalyn LeBlanc, Dawn LeBlanc, and Amy Frederick. Assisting gift bearers will be Natalie LeBlanc, Anna Baudoin, Lillian Baudoin, Olivia Baudoin, Rowyn Daspit, Leah Trahan, Eleanor Norton, Vivienne Norton and Rheanna Baudoin. Lectors for the services will be Alison Canter, Naomi Baudoin, and Katie Threlkeld. Vocalists for the services will be Adam and Marianne Conque.

Duffy was a 1954 graduate of Erath High School. He was employed in Oilfield industry, which took him to many places in the U.S. and around the world.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Ann Frederick Baudoin; children, Martha Kristi Baudoin Breaux, Keith Paul Baudoin, Lisa Gay Baudoin Pizzolatto, Angela Lynn Baudoin, and Patrick Scott Baudoin; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Cynthia Frederick Conque of Carencro and her husband Marc Louis Conque, five great nieces and nephews; eighteen great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Earline Broussard of Erath; and brother Leo Floyd Baudoin of Rosenburg, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Baudoin and Rhea LeBlanc Baudoin; brothers, Nold James Baudoin and Raywood Baudoin; and brother-in-law, Edwin Gerard Frederick Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM; Monday, February 20, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice of Lafayette and the agency “Mel’s Hearts of Gold” team for their compassion and care during our father’s time of need.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.