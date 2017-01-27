January 17, 1950 ~ January 23, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Earl James Meaux, 67 years, who died Monday, January 23, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Tim Marcantel officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Marcus Roy, Jody “BJ” Dupuis Jr, David Savoy, Roland Harrington, Joey Broussard and Michael Meaux. Honorary pallbearers will be Karma Rose Broussard, Brooke Broussard, Roni Paige Petty, Casey Quebodeaux, Sammuel “Sammy” Dupuis, Paige Langlinais, Broc Langlinais, Samantha Broussard, Clarence Bertrand, Marty Hebert and Anthony Suire.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Hebert Meaux; daughters, Michelle Klein and her husband Joe, Samantha Dupuis and Nicole Steen; son, Marcus Roy and his wife Tiffany; sisters, Helen Becker and Irene Guidry; eighteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Bernice L. Hebert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clevance Meaux and the former Ena Bruno; sister, Hazel Yancey; brothers, Huey Frederick, Ulysse Frederick, Wallace Frederick, Roy Frederick and Dallas Meaux; father-in-law, Clarence Hebert; and son-in-law, Jody Dupuis Sr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Friday, January 27, 2017 from 11:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, January 28, 2017 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

The family would like to thank Acadiana Home Health and the staff of Abbeville General Hospital; along with his doctors. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

