DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Earless Joseph Comeaux, age 83, at 11:00 Monday, February 13, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Fr. Nathan Comeaux will be the celebrant. Readers for the Mass will be Drucie Boudreaux and Starr Price. Mr. Comeaux will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery with his beloved wife Elaine, who just recently passed away January 16, 2017.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre on Sunday from 9:00 am until 10:00 pm, with the Rosary being prayed at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Monday from 8:00 am until 10:30 am.

Earless was born March 23, 1933 in Iberia Parish to the late Aladin Comeaux and the late Winnie Legnon, and passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Abbeville General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Earless was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War.

He was a hardworking man from an early age, but most will remember him for his work with Odeco (now Diamond M), a career that would span over 3 decades.

Outside of his work, Mr. Comeaux enjoyed Hunting and fishing. Some of his favorite hunts were in Texas. Other pastimes included vegetable gardening, and raising many animals, quail especially. Earless would spend many hours harvesting the quail eggs and pickling them, sometimes selling them and also giving some to family and friends. He will also be remembered for his kind and generous ways. He would lend a hand to anyone in need no matter the circumstances.

He leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children Todd Comeaux and wife Edi “Missy” of Carencro, Marty Comeaux and wife Haroldlyn of Abbeville, Darla LeBlanc and husband Kenneth of Maurice, Faron Comeaux and wife Tina of Erath, Wendy Comeaux of Delcambre, Owen Comeaux and wife Meera of Canton, GA and Blake Comeaux and wife Christy of Delcambre; 14 grandchildren, Eric, Cassie, Marta, Marcus, Jamie, Linzy, Trey, Kaylyn, Patience, Dharshan, Maya, Brock, Gage, and Alena; 2 great grandchildren, Aiden and Jace; and his sisters and brother, Emily Jean Renard and husband Raymond of Delcambre, Sally Broussard of Abbeville, and Glen Comeaux and wife Joyce of Delcambre.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Elaine Segura Comeaux; and his brother, Pearley Comeaux.

Serving as pallbearers are Jason Campbell, Freddie Aucoin, Jermaine Comeaux, Steven Duplantis, Nick Ryder, Eric LeBlanc, Brock Comeaux and Junius Renard.

