February 2, 1928 ~ February 27, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 3, 2017 at St. James Church honoring the life of Elta Monteaux Petry, 89 years, who died Monday, February 27, 2017 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at Esther Community Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, John Allen Petry and his wife Marsha of Theall; daughters, Glenda Rae Petry Menard and her husband Ronald J. of Nunez, and Dollie Petry Foreman and her husband Christopher of Theall; eight grandchildren, Jonelle Desormeaux, John Allen Petry Jr., Amy Broussard, Ashley Petry, Adam Petry, Jared Petry, Brady Foreman and Shane Foreman; sixteen great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Carl Petry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elrod "Pete" Petry; parents, Emile Monteaux and the former Eve Bourque; son, Henry "Bubby" Petry; three sisters; and seven brothers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, March 3, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

The Petry Family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Amedisys Hospice, staff of Vermilion Healthcare Center and her caregivers, Gwen and Doriene for the wonderful care given to their mother in her final days.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

