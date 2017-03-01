Evelyn Marie Broussard

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 27, 2017 in Delhomme Funeral Home of Maurice for Mrs. Evelyn "Bird" Marie Broussard, 82, who passed away on February 23, 2017 at her residence.

Rev. Weldon Moak , Pastor of First Baptist Church of Broussard will conduct the funeral service.

Burial will take place in Abshire Cemetery.

Mrs. Broussard, a resident of Broussard, was the daughter of the late Armond Menard and the former Marie Nepheaux. Mrs. Broussard was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was always in constant communication with her family and friends. She came to know Christ thirteen years ago and was a member of First Baptist Church of Broussard. Her hobbies included cooking and baking, gardening and canning, especially okra and figs. She also enjoyed visiting with the elderly at the nursing homes. Mrs. Evelyn really enjoyed her freedom to do what she wanted.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Willie, Cheri Loftin, Timothy Miller, Kerry Miller, Robert Miller, and Johnny Miller and their spouses; 17 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; two brothers, Felix and Wilis Menard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Paul Dennis Miller Jr., husband, Morris "Bruce" Broussard; and seven brothers and sisters.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

Personal condolences may be sent to the Broussard family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.

Delhomme Funeral Home, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA was in charge of funeral arrangements.