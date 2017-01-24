April 12, 1918 - January 16, 2017 ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Sister Florence Frances Hardy is scheduled for 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at Briggs United Methodist Church – 13528 Community Road – Abbeville, LA. Rev. Dr. Mollie McGee and Rev. James F. Haynes will share in officiating the service. Florence Frances Hardy (98), a life-long resident of Abbeville passed away Monday, January 16, 2017 at Maison duMonde Nursing Center. She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved son, Archie L. Hebert and daughter-in-law, Jodie Lynn Hebert, whom she loved dearly. She also leaves two brothers-in law, Roy (Mae Mae) Hebert, and Raymond (Lois) Hebert of Kaplan, LA and four sisters-in-law, Victoria C. Hebert of Erath, LA; Agnes Hebert of Gueydan, LA; Marjorie Hebert and Marie Hebert of Kaplan, LA; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Hardy and Berdie Lenore Hardy; three brothers, Luther Hardy, Rufus Hardy, Sr. and Eugene Hardy; two sisters, Annette Hardy Guillory Griffin and Cornelia Hardy Briggs. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at Kinchen Funeral Home from 5:00 – 9:00 P.M. and will resume at the church Wednesday from 8:00 A.M. until time of service. Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com