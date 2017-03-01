October 30, 1928 ~ February 25, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Francis Suire, 88 years, who died Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Ronald Suire, Matthew Suire, Seth Sonnier, David Suire, Josh LeMaire and Mike Dohrman. Honorary pallbearer will be John Dayries.

He is survived by his sons, Ronald Suire and Matthew Suire and his wife Bridget; daughter, Iris S. Sonnier; grandchildren, Christina Dayries and her husband John, Mitzi Dohrman and her husband Mike, David Francis Suire and his wife Amanda, Dana Suire, Troy Suire, Tania LeMaire and husband Josh, Seth Sonnier, Jacquelyn Suire and significant other Chris Deshotel, Keisha Suire and Mattalyn Suire; and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Verret Suire; son, Peter Suire; parents, Odelion Suire and the former Estalina Stelly; brothers, Annis Suire and Adolph Suire; granddaughter, Brandy Suire; and son-in-law, James Steve Sonnier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, March 2, 2017 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.