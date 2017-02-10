ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Gertie Ann Hebert Bodin will be held at 1:00 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Metrejean as the celebrant. The Interment will be in the Erath Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home in Erath on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 9:00AM until 1:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM

Gertie Ann Hebert Bodin passed on to her eternal reward on Thursday, February 9, 2017 She was 78 years old. She had been fighting a variety of ailments that plagued her body her final years of life.

She died peacefully surrounded by her husband and children, with the full rites of the church.

Gertie Ann Hebert was born to John Presley "Boni" Hebert and Lilly Bouillon Hebert on March 5, 1938. She attended Erath High School and graduated as Salutatorian of her class in 1956. During those years, her parents owned a "mom and pop" store in town, in which she worked to help her parents. She and her husband Cap (Larson) were high school sweethearts from the last part of her 8th grade year in 1952 until they married three weeks after her high school graduation on June 24, 1956. This past summer they celebrated their 60th anniversary.

From the years 1957 until 1970, the couple had four children, Brian, Stacy, Janine and Sean. Other than 5 years when her husband worked in Port Sulphur and a couple of other jobs, she was a lifetime resident of Erath.

During the earlier years of her marriage, Gertie worked as an operator for a phone company but eventually opted to be a stay at home mom to focus on the most important aspects of her life, her husband, children and the love of her family.

When her children were younger she assisted with school events and served as room mother of her children's classrooms. She also assisted with school round up and registration in the 70's. Through the years, she had various hobbies that included sewing, cooking, and baking.

Gertie was a devoted Catholic and lifetime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church parish where she made her communion, confirmation and as a couple, she and Cap celebrated their sacrament of marriage. Her final Christian mass will take place in the church she attended her entire life.

In 1989, her love of family broadened to a new level when became a grandmother for the first time to her oldest grandson, Bryce. During the next five years Tate, (twins) Nick and Emily and Bailey added, even more, joy to her life. In 2011, she and Cap became great grandparents to Aubrye who became a special light in her heart during her final years.

Music will be provided by organist Frances Toups, a dear friend of the family and vocalist Dana Granger. Musical selections will be "On Eagles Wings", "Here I am Lord", "Hail Mary, Gentle Woman" and "Jirai la vour un jour".

The pallbearers are her three grandsons Bryce Bodin, Tate Bodin, Nick Hebert and three nephews Charles Hebert, Garrett Hebert, and Vincent Hebert.

Honorary pallbearers are son in law Thomas Hebert, nephews Danny Hebert, Kevin Hebert, nieces Tricia Hebert Leger, Ann Rachel Hebert Saunier, Goddaughters Juliette Vincent, Lisa Blanchard Bourque and Laur Boudreaux.

The readers are her brother and godchild Gaylyn Hebert, brother Neil Hebert and niece Alaina Hebert Touchet.

The gift bearers are her two granddaughters Emily Hebert and Bailey Bodin, great granddaughter Aubrye Bodin and daughter in law, Gwen Stoute Bodin.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years and lifetime soul mate Larson "Cap" Bodin and four children Brian Bodin, Stacy Bodin, Janine Bodin Hebert, and Sean Bodin, one son in law, Thomas Hebert, one daughter in law, Gwen Stoute Bodin, five grandchildren Bryce Bodin, Tate Bodin, Bailey Bodin, Nick Hebert, Emily Hebert (and her fiancé Andrew Nunez), one great grandchild Aubrye Bodin, two brothers Gaylyn and Neil Hebert, three sisters in law Pat Baudoin, Beth Hebert, Charlene Hebert and nine nieces and nephews.

Gertie was proceeded in death by her parents, John Presley "Boni" Hebert and Lilly (Bouillion) Hebert, her brother Johnny Hebert, her paternal grandparents Odrey and Cecile (Dugas) Hebert, maternal grandparents Lodias and Nelies (Richard) Bouillion, her great grandparents, Marsial and Adrienne (Dubois) Dugas, Darclis and Alzelima (Broussard) Hebert, Phillipe and Eugenia (Suire) Richard, Adolph and Louisa Elodie (Richard) Bouillion, her in laws Francois and Emily (Brasseaux) Bodin and brothers in law Mickey and Hayward Bodin, as well as Osay and Leah (Brasseaux) Broussard.

The Bodin family would like to acknowledge and offer gratitude for help of Concepts of Care, Melody (Mel) Theriot, Christy Guidry and the many others who assisted with her illnesses. Also, a thank you goes out to her family doctor Johnny Thibodeaux, her heart doctor, Dr. Jon LeLeux and the other physicians who cared for her. They'd also like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, Abbeville General and the Heart Hospital staffs for their help during her declining years.

A special thank you goes out to daughter in law, Gwen Bodin who helped with her medical visits, Boni Suire who brought her communion when she wasn't able to attend mass any longer and Father Andre' Metrejean, Pastor at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church for visiting her when she became ill.

David Funeral Home of Erath at 209 E. Putnam St. (337)937-0405 is in charge of the arrangements.