ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Hebron James “Jim” Lacour, Jr., 89, were held at 11:00AM on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Manny Fernandez officiating. Interment followed at St. Alphonse Catholic Cemetery.

A native of Dayton, TX and a resident of Mouton Cove, Mr. Lacour proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He owned J & L Trailer park for over 45 years. Mr. Jim was known for his enjoyment of working cattle; gardening; and giving what he grew to his family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Carroll Lacour and his wife Gina of Mouton Cove and Donald Lacour, Sr. and his wife DeWana of Mouton Cove; two sisters, Stella L. Lequeux of Abbeville and Myrtis L. Toups of Perry; four grandchildren, Donald Lacour, Jr., James Lacour, Doug Lacour, and Shawn Lacour; and four great grandchildren, Bret Lacour, Lexie Lacour, Shay Lacour, and Morgan Lacour.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Laudry Duhon Lacour; his parents, Hebron Lacour, Sr. and Mary Luquette Lacour; and three sisters, Mabel Primeaux, Auriline Toups, and Ruby Lacour.

Serving as pallbearers were members of his family and friends.

