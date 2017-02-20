I. Wade Vincent

January 3, 1933 - February 17, 2017

KAPLAN — Wade Vincent, 84 years old, died Friday, February 17, 2017 at his residence.

Wade was an avid outdoorsman, whom loved hunting, alligator harvesting and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking and entertaining his family and friends.

Wade worked as a game warden and seafood inspector for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. After his retirement, he loved to travel and meet people. During his retirement, he was also a salesman for Palmetto PMG Feeds.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, JoAnn Vincent; one son, Kim Vincent and his wife, Sandy of Pecan Island; three daughters, Mona Hebert and her husband Geoffrey of Pecan Island, Irma White and her husband Michael of Columbia, Mississippi, and Bonnie Wainwright and her husband Walter of Pecan Island; one stepson, Gary Toups and his wife Dinnah of Minnesota; two stepdaughters, Donna Martin of Lafayette, and Michele Toups and her boyfriend Robbeaux Hebert of Abbeville; fourteen grandchildren, Jimmy Vincent, Bobbie Dodds and her husband Brandon, Marshall Veazey, Abigail Broussard, Samantha Veazey and her fiancé Jacob Lofton, Tiffany Clark and her husband Tim, Adam White, Isabelle White, Brandy Winch and her husband Ronald, Brady Wainwright, Brittany LaSalle and her husband Cedric, Raquel Crowe, Jennifer Prejean, Amy Becnel, Daniel Martin, Holly Denny, Nathan Toups, Josh Toups, and Rachel Toups; 37 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy Vincent and the former Camma Bertrand; and one great granddaughter, Allison Rae Broussard.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.