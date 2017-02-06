Irene Mary Menard Huval “Nen”

September 6, 1925 ~ February 5, 2017

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at St. John Catholic Church honoring the life of Irene Mary Menard Huval, 91 years, who died Sunday, February 5, 2017 at her daughter’s residence. She will be laid to rest at Bancker Cemetery with Reverend Emmanuel Fernandez officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Oray T. Huval, Jr., Jason Huval, Todd Vincent, Tristan Vincent, Jesse Faulk and Patrick Menard.

Irene was a devout Catholic who had a special love for praying the Holy Rosary. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends as well as the many priests who served at St. John Catholic Church in Henry.

She was a member of the Ladies Altar Society, worked at Henry High School Cafeteria for ten years and was a cook at the Bares Ranch.

She was loved through the generations by her family and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Oray T. Huval, Jr. and his wife Mary, Elaine Primeaux and her husband Carroll, and Lisa Faulk and her husband Jesse; seven grandchildren, Jason Huval, Katie Huval, Chelsey Huval, Todd Vincent, Julie Bradley and her husband Dr. H Kim Bradley, Lindsay Faulk and Brooke Faulk; and four great-grandchildren, Peyton Huval, Brittany Hebert and her husband Justin, Tristan Vincent, and Addison Verdin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oray T. Huval, Sr.; parents, Ulysse Menard and the former Elodia Brasseaux; four brothers, L.J. “Sug” Menard, Dalton “Shame” Menard, U.E. “Friz” Menard and Sterling “Cap” Menard; and two sisters, Dorthy “Shine” Theriot and Willie Mae Menard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, February 6, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 1:30 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.