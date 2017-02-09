John Reiley Landry “Salop”

September 26, 1936 ~ February 8, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of John "Salop" Reiley Landry, 80 years old, who died on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Abshire Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Diana S. Landry of Kaplan; one daughter, Leigh and her husband, Bill Ford of Overland Park, KS; one sister, Lola LeBouef of Kaplan; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ted Landry; one daughter, Terry Schexnider; and his parents, Thear Landry and the former Evee Abshire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, February 13, 2017 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Landry family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.