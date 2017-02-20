August 3, 1934 ~ February 17, 2017

Abbeville—Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Juanita Touchet, 82 years old, who died Friday, February 17, 2017 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Cormier officiating the services.

Juanita retired from South Central Bell Telephone Company after 30 years of service as an operator.

Pallbearers will be Allen Ray Hebert, John Touchet, Andre Hebert, Holden Greene, Christian Greene, Ashton Green and Derek Hudson.

She is survived by her sister, Leanna T. Hebert; nieces, Cathy Hebert, Karen Greene, Susan Hoisington; nephews, Allen Ray Hebert, John Touchet; great nephews, Andre Hebert, Holden Greene, Christian Greene and Ashton Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dulma Touchet and the former Edith Irvin; brothers, Warren J. Touchet and Lovic J. “Tiny” Touchet.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, February 19, 2017 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. With a rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM.: Monday, February 20, 2017 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.