Kevin Dale Wilkinson, 60, born August 27, 1956 passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017 with his wife and family by his side.

Kevin, best known as “Red” enjoyed Sunday dinners filled with his family’s company and a good Saints game. You could always catch him and his wife, Tina, cruising his Harley on a beautiful day. Kevin also dedicated 15 years to his job with Schlumberger where he gained many valuable friendships.

Kevin built a wonderful life with his wife Tina to whom he shared five children: son, Kevin Dale Wilkinson, II of Lacassine; daughters, Jessica Hayes and husband Joe of Moss Bluff, Rebecca Wilkinson of Lacassine and Rachel Wilkinson of Lacassine; ten beloved grandchildren; along with his mother, Barbara Wilkinson Kowalski and her husband Richard “Killer” of Foley, AL; brother, Greggory Wilkinson, and sister, Mona Richard and husband Bert, both of Abbeville, LA.

He is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Wilkinson; father Richard Wilkinson; brother “Dickey” Wilkinson; and cousin Mikey Domingue.

Services will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at St. John Catholic Church in Lacassine. Visitation will be at the church beginning at 11:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.