ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Ledie Brasseaux Goutierrez, 91, will be held at 1:00PM on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 9:00AM until the time of the services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

A native of Prairie Gregg and a resident of Erath, Mrs. Goutierrez died at 2:40PM on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Maison de Monde Nursing Center. Mrs. Ledie was a beautician for 20 years and cooked at Lynn G’s for a number of years. She was known for her enjoyment of cooking, being with family, making Mexican corn bread, and going eat out and shopping.

She is survived by four sons, Donney J. Goutierrez and his wife Linda of Erath, Marty E. Goutierrez and his wife Shari of Broussard, Farron N. Goutierrez of Erath, and Benny D. Goutierrez and his wife Dana of Erath; three daughter in laws, Connie Goutierrez of Abbeville, Judy Goutierrez of Kenner, and Charlotte Goutierrez of Erath; nine grandchildren, Donney J. Goutierrez, Monique Trahan, Jason Goutierrez, Jodie Touchet, Ned “Eddie” Goutierrez, III., Chip Goutierrez, Brittany Goutierrez, Kaitlyn Goutierrez, and Logan Goutierrez; and thirteen great grandchildren, Jake Andry, Josh Trahan, Bailey Touchet, David Touchet, Kourtni Goutierrez, Sam Goutierrez, Abigail Goutierrez, Isabella Goutierrez, Lane Goutierrez, Ty Belleau, Ethan Goutierrez, Garrett Goutierrez, and Christen Migues.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ned Goutierrez, Sr.; her parents, Aubrey and Rita Broussard Brasseaux; three sons, Ned Goutierrez, Jr., Lynn Goutierrez, and Shelley Goutierrez; three brothers, Bob Brasseaux, Ralph Brasseaux, and Dwight Brasseaux; two grandchildren, Leah Andry and Garrett Goutierrez; and one great grandchild, Mike Trahan.

Serving as pallbearers will be Marty Goutierrez, Donney Goutierrez, Eddie Goutierrez, Chip Goutierrez, Ethan Goutierrez, and Jason Goutierrez.

Serving as honorary pallbearer will be Josh Trahan.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Maison de Monde, Abbeville General, and LAMM Family Care hospice, Especially Christie, Dr. Ronald Lahasky, and Dr. Dana Dicharry for the care they gave to Mrs. Goutierrez.

