Louise “Mommie” Demouchet

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 8:56am Shaun Hearen

Abbeville, LA – Funeral services for Louise “Mommie” Demouchet were held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship – 407 Duroq Street – Abbeville, LA with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Bishop B. K. Stevens officiated the service.
Louise “Mommie” Demouchet (96) a resident of Abbeville was called home Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville, LA.
She leaves to mourn her passing, her loving sister Eunice Delmore (Matthew) of Port Arthur, TX; her loving children, Theresa Boudreaux, Mary Goodie (late James) of Abbeville, LA; Michael Demouchet (Sherril) of Lake Charles, LA; Kibbie Pillette (Sharon), and Joseph Pillette (Joyce) of Abbeville, LA; Willis Demouchet of Little Rock, AR; 35 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 38 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Felix and Eva Duhon; brothers, Daniel, David, Dennis, Clovis, and Kibbie Duhon; a son and daughter, Oris and Martha Pillette.
Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – (337) 898-9595 was in charge of final arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2017