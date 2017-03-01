Abbeville, LA – Funeral services for Louise “Mommie” Demouchet were held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship – 407 Duroq Street – Abbeville, LA with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Bishop B. K. Stevens officiated the service.

Louise “Mommie” Demouchet (96) a resident of Abbeville was called home Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Eastridge Nursing Home in Abbeville, LA.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her loving sister Eunice Delmore (Matthew) of Port Arthur, TX; her loving children, Theresa Boudreaux, Mary Goodie (late James) of Abbeville, LA; Michael Demouchet (Sherril) of Lake Charles, LA; Kibbie Pillette (Sharon), and Joseph Pillette (Joyce) of Abbeville, LA; Willis Demouchet of Little Rock, AR; 35 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 38 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Felix and Eva Duhon; brothers, Daniel, David, Dennis, Clovis, and Kibbie Duhon; a son and daughter, Oris and Martha Pillette.

