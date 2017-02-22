ABBEVILLE – A Mass of Christian Burial for Oris James Briggs, Jr. is scheduled for 3:00 P.M. Friday, February 24, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Paul Cemetery. Father Greg Cormier will be the celebrant.

Oris James Briggs, Jr. (29), a resident of Abbeville, was carried to his final resting place on February 13, 2017 in Kaplan, LA.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving children, Omari Briggs, Adrian Robinson, and Owen Briggs; his parents, Maudry Lee and Oris Briggs, Sr. (Valerie) of Abbeville, LA; his special guardians, Timothy and Sarah Briggs of Abbeville, LA; his siblings, Tanesha Lee, Orelle Lee, Blake Lee Bessard, Diamond Lee, Travis Briggs, and Timia Briggs. Joining his family in cherishing his memory are his grandmother, Dorothy Lee LaPoint, great aunt, Delores Adams, three aunts, Annette Briggs-Daniel (Norbert), Cynthia Lee-Delasbour (David), Sarah Alphough (Lionel); four uncles, Orien Briggs, Jr., Aaron Briggs (Rulanda), Christopher Lee (Aqualla), Charlie Lee (Kellie), and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Orien Briggs, Sr., Annie Briggs, Alfred Lee, Sr., uncle Alfred Lee, Jr., aunt Brenda Lee, and brother Jakoby Briggs.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 24, 2017 at Kinchen Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until 2:45 P.M.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements.