ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Paul Stephen Chargois, Jr. is scheduled for 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Faith Hope Christian Fellowship – 407 Duroq Street – Abbeville, LA with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Bishop B.K. Stevens will officiate the service.

Paul “Shag” Chargois (43), a resident of Abbeville passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Carpenter House Health Care Facility in Lafayette, LA.

He leaves to mourn his passing, a loving mother, Shirley “Cheryl” Landry and step-father Wilmer Landry, sr. of Abbeville, LA; his siblings, Gertrude Victoria Chargois of Abbeville, LA; Wilfred Chargois (Valerie) of Winston-Salem, NC; and Shanna LaBry (Jared) of Abbeville, LA; a long-time best friend, Gilbert Landry of Abbeville, LA; god-children, Kenya Chargois, Percy Monroe, Jr., Jussiah Brannon; aunts and uncles, Charles Brannon (Linda), Alfred Brannon (Linda), Darel Brannon (Tammy), Lawrence Brannon (Stephanie), Lawrence Landry, Sr., Garfield Landry, Tony Landry (Clarice), Geraldine Landry, Millie Landry, Charlene Landry (Emmery), Martha Gaines (Edward), Odile Malveaux of Houston, TX; Beatrice Page of Beaumont, TX; George Chargois (Geraldine), Hellen Chargois both of Maurice, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Stephen Chargois, Sr.; a son, A’Mare Jarrell Chargois; a sister, Deidre L. Chargois; grandparents, Martin and Laura Chargois and Alfred and Nolia Brannon; aunts and uncles, Francis Brannon, Carolyn Guidry, Alice B. Huntsberry, Malcolm Huntsberry, Dudley Chargois, Joseph Chargois, John Chargois, Howard Chargois, Martin Chargois, Jeanette McZeal, and Mary Lean St. Julien.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 8:00 A.M. – 12:30 P.M. at Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – (337) 898-9595. Additionally, condolences to the family may be expressed on our website at: www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.