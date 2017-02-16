August 6, 1952 ~ February 11, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Pervis Bessard, 64 years, who died Saturday, February 11, 2017. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Chester Campbell, Jr. officiating the services.

Pervis Bessard was born in Abbeville, Louisiana, on August 6, 1952, to the late Goldie Campbell and Howard Paul Bessard, Sr.

Pervis was a native and resident of Abbeville, LA. He attended the Vermilion Parish School System. Pervis later joined the United States Marine Corps on August 30, 1973. He was well known in the community where he lived. He loved family, friends, and old school R&B music. Most of all, Pervis loved the Lord and Professed Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

Pervis last days were spent at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Alexandria, LA. His last breath in this life was his first breath on the other side. As Paul stated in II Corinthians 5:8 “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord”.

Pervis leaves to mourn and cherish his memory: his son, Blake Lee Bessard of Kaplan, LA. Six sisters; Christine (Larry) Broussard, Sr. of Abbeville, LA; Darlene (Dallas) Sonnier, Jr. of Youngsville, LA ; Nadine (Richard-deceased) Carr, Sr. of Broussard, LA, Renita Bessard of Lafayette, LA; Olivia (Joe) Flowers of Lafayette, LA; and Mary Bessard of Lafayette, LA; Five brothers: Ronald Wayne Bessard, Howard Lee Bessard, Howard Paul Bessard, Jr., and Randolph David Bessard of Abbeville, LA and Sammy Bessard of Baker, LA; Two aunts, Stella Verett and Marlene Nunez of Abbeville, LA, and four uncles: Pastor Donald Campbell, Robert Campbell, and Eugene Campbell of Abbeville, LA and Larry Smith of New Iberia, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, four brothers: Glenn Earl Bessard, Harvey Bessard, Sr., Anthony Bessard, and James Bessard, Sr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 9:00 AM until times of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.