Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial in Martin & Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Richard Charles Ellis, age 65, who passed away at 3:26 AM on Monday February 20, 2017 at his residence in Lafayette.

Inurnment will be in Sts. Peter & Paul Mausoleum in Scott.

Reverend Gilbert Dutel, Pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Robert Judge and Patrick Triplett. Giftbearers will be Sean Kleinpeter and Phillip Judge.

Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Miriam Foreman Ellis; his six children, Lauren Triplett and husband Patrick, Eric Ellis and fiancée, Katie Popp and her daughter, Zoey, and Natalie, Kevin, Jessica, and Grant Ellis; two grandchildren, Ellis and Anais Triplett; three sisters, Juanita Robins and husband Mike, Winona Noble and husband Richie, and Margaret Meyer and husband Greg; four brothers, Albert Ellis and wife Sherry, Jay Ellis and wife Janet, Ivan Ellis, and Sherman Ellis and wife Tina; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Julaish and Verna Ellis; and his brother, Bob Ellis.

Richard was born in St. Charles, Missouri on April 25, 1951 and attended Hazelwood High School. A resident of Lafayette for 40 years, Richard worked as an independent insurance agent for 31 years. He coached hockey and baseball, but he most enjoyed coaching and refereeing soccer for 20 years for various teams including several LYSA teams, LJ Alleman, and Lafayette High JV.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Michael Foreman, Frank Bonner, Doug McCrary, Dave Johnson, David Kleinpeter, Sherman Ellis, Jay Ellis, and Ivan Ellis.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Albert Ellis, David J. Kleinpeter, and Steve MacDiarmid.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Thursday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed Wednesday at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Richard Ellis’ name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Special thank you to Dr. Stephen Celinski and staff at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, and to Dr. Brierre, Eric Buller, PA, Dr. Kaufman, Joan Broussard, NP, and their staffs for the compassionate care given to Richard for the last six years and to Lourdes Hospice.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.